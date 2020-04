Zapata County is reporting a new case of the coronavirus.

Out of the 185 tests, they have submitted, five have come back positive and 157 have come back negative.

Officials are still waiting on 22 test results.

So far, at least one person has been released form isolation.

Zapata residents are still required to cover their nose and move in public; however, the county released made the decision to open up boat ramps and golf courses.