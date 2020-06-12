Zapata County confirms two new cases of COVID-19

Two patients in Zapata County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to officials in Zapata, they received confirmation that two patients tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14.

The 13th patient was a man in his 60s and the 14th was a woman in her 40s.

The patients are currently in isolation and Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring the cases and seeing if they were in close contact with anyone else.

Zapata County will continue to work with DSHS against COVID-19.