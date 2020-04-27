Zapata County extends shelter in place order

The original shelter in place order for Zapata County residents was going to expire Tuesday, but commissioners decided to extend it two more weeks.

Monday morning, Zapata County commissioners unanimously voted to extend the order until May 11th.



This order includes the curfew for all residents from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. as well as all public places are closed like parks, and no public and private gatherings.

Commissioners say they want to wait for results from their drive thru testing to see where they are at with confirmed cases, then they will make a decision to either extend the order again or lift it.



The drive thru testing will take place Wednesday, April 29th and Thursday, April 30th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Zapata Community Center.



The National Guard will be conducting the testing both days.