Zapata first responders take precautions to stop COVID-19 spread

More than 40 miles south of Webb County, first responders in our neighboring county of Zapata are giving the public a glimpse of safety techniques they've initiated in light of COVID-19.

Even for a small town like Zapata, they knew it was just a matter of time before the COVID-19 pandemic would come to them.

"We are treating all of our calls as COVID-19 calls for protection of our patients and protection of our personnel," said Chief Juan J. Meza.

Fire chief, county fire marshal, and emergency coordinator Chief Juan J. Meza says there's been changes on how his staff of 35 people are going out on every call.

"In every call, my EMS and rescue responders they go with full gear protection that they need. That includes mask, goggles, etcetera."

More than 15,000 people live in Zapata County, the majority within the city of Zapata.



The department sees about 1,000 walk ins and safety precautions are taken place for those who stop by the department.

"With our walk-ins what we do, we wear our PPE for anything, whether a blood pressure check or a wellness check here at the station."

Volunteer firefighter and community engagement liaison Alejandro Barrera Junior says they are asking residents to be forthcoming when calling them for help.

"When we respond to these calls we always try to get the information from the patients or 911 dispatchers to know what's going on and ensure everything is safe."

When it comes to other county employees they also have protective gear.

"Through the emergency management, there are face masks for all Zapata County," said Chief Meza. "Especially the people who work in the courthouse and who work in the field. We've provided a surgical mask for them."

Officials continue to make efforts to stop the spread and control the number of cases of COVID-19 in their beloved county.

At this week's Commissioners Court, they voted on stricter measures to keep families safe by not allowing children to enter stores with their parents.