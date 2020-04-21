Zapata County holds light display in support of community solidarity

First responders around Zapata County put on a light display outside of the Zapata County Community Center on Tuesday.

The display was done to show that we’re all in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic together.

EMS, fire department, and law enforcement from across Zapata County met at the community center and turned on their emergency lights outside the building facing towards local clinics.

The flashing lights are a show of solidarity as first responders and healthcare workers fight to contain the virus.

“For many of the health care clinics, they are doing tests to their patients and are taking care of our residents who are sick so in return we are showing the patients and staff that we are still one community and in this together,” said Alejandro Barrera Jr., Vol. FF/Community Engagement Liaison.

Barrera says they are working on other events similar to this one to show the strength of the community.

The agencies that came out to help were the Zapata County Fire Department, Zapata County Pct. 2 Constable Daniel Arriaga, Zapata County Pct. 3 Constable Erika Martinez, Zapata County Sheriff's Office, Zapata County Pct.1 Constable Mario Garcia, Texas Department of Public Safety, and United States Border Patrol.