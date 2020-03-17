Zapata County leaders issue emergency declaration for COVID-19 response

Zapata County officials met this week to discuss the following changes over the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the country.

The court decided to close all the senior citizen centers for the next 30 days, all participants will be receiving their daily meals at their homes.

According to Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell, they decided to close all public facilities that are used for functions, celebrations, weddings for the next 30 days.

Judge Rathmell said this is done as a preventative measure due to the new coronavirus spread.

The court also agreed on the closing for 14 days centers with amusement redemptions machines, known as eight liners because they tend to attract huge gatherings of people.

This action was effective on March 17th.

The county is also prohibiting restaurants dine in and urging curb services.

Gas stations and grocery stores are exempt from these restrictions.

However, parks and the library will be closed for the next two weeks.

Judge Rathmell says this is a proactive approach to stop the spread before it shows up in Zapata County.

The judge did say the school district is meeting to see what action they will take.