Zapata County reporting zero positive cases of COVID-19

The shelter in place order for Zapata County has been lifted by Commissioners Court after the seven patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have reportedly recovered.

As of Friday, there were 23 tests still pending results.

In the meantime, the county will continue to adhere to Governor Greg Abbott’s new order in place.

The county will ask permission from the state to increase the occupancy rate at restaurants/businesses from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity since they now have no positive cases.

The curfew the county had implemented has also been lifted and commissioners are in the process of opening public parks.