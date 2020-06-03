Zapata County reports 11 cases of COVID-19

A new case of COVID-19 is reported in Zapata County.



As of Wednesday, June 3rd, out of the 441 tests administered, 11 have come back positive, 400 are negative, while 30 are still pending.

Currently, seven people have been released from isolation.



Officials say the new case is a man in his 40's and was transmitted locally. The man is currently isolated.



The Health State Office is supporting Zapata County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.