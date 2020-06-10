Zapata County reports 12 cases of COVID-19

Zapata has confirmed a new positive case.



According to a press release on Monday, the new case is a man in his 40's and is currently isolated.



The state's health office is supporting Zapata County in identifying his close contacts so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.



Zapata has tested 456 people, with 12 coming back positive, 400 negative, while 43 are still pending results.



Currently, 8 people have been released from isolation.