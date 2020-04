Zapata County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to the City of Laredo Health Department, a 25-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

We’re told the patient’s legally protected information will not be released to the public.

In total, six people from Zapata have been tested and three have come back negative.

Zapata County is working with the Laredo Health Department who will be conducting the investigation.