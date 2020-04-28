Zapata County reports no new cases of COVID-19

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Zapata County remain at 7.



Out of the 204 tests administered, 7 have come back positive, 187 have come back negative, while 10 are still pending.



Currently, 2 people have been released from isolation.



The judge is reminding residents that if someone is sick, they need to stay home.

In households with a positive case, there should be one designated caregiver. Other family members must stay apart while practicing good hygiene and social distancing.