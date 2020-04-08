Zapata County reports three cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases for Zapata County goes up to three positives.

Six individuals came back negative and there are 17 results pending at this time.

Officials say the majority of tests submitted were administered to Zapata County first responders from the Zapata County Fire Department in an effort to be proactive to protect the staff and the public.

A total of 26 tests have been submitted.

Zapata officials are now requiring residents to cover their faces while they are out in public.