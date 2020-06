Zapata County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 10.

The ninth case is a man in his 70's and was community transmission.

The 10th case is a woman in her 30's and also considered a community transmission case.

Both patients are currently isolated and remain in quarantine.

In Zapata, 441 tests have been administered, 400 of those have come back negative and 31 results are still pending.