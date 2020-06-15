Zapata Hawks' soar across the stage for graduation

Graduating seniors from Zapata High School walked across the stage over the weekend.

The special ceremony took place at the Zapata High School Stadium.

Due to the pandemic, graduates were seated far apart to keep with social distancing and even wore face masks.

Staff also took all the necessary precautions to make sure those who attended were safe.

Family members were able to attend, and the ceremony was broadcasted live on Zapata ISD's Facebook page.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!