Zapata ISD sets graduation ceremony date

After the governor established parameters for high school graduation ceremonies, Zapata ISD has set a date for their senior graduation.

The ceremony has been scheduled for June 12th at 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium.

- social distancing will be enforced for graduates and spectators.

- each senior will be given a limited number of admission tickets to attend the ceremony.

- there will be measures put in place for screening students, staff, and parents as they enter the stadium.

- the school district will live stream the ceremony so that friends and extended family that cannot attend can enjoy the special day.