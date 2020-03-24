Zapata ISD to offer free meals to students

The Zapata Independent School District is making sure no student goes hungry during their time in quarantine.

According to the school district, the Child Nutrition Department has served over 900 meal kits.

On Tuesday, the Grab N Go Meal Program will host two sites, one at Zapata South Elementary and another at Arturo L. Benavides Elementary.

In order for a child to get his or her free meal, participants must remain in the vehicle at all times, transfer of meals can only be done through the vehicle windows, no trunks or hatchbacks, students also must be 18 years or younger with the exception of special needs students who can be 22 years old or younger.

Students must be present in order to receive their free meal.