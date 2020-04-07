Zapata to donate disinfectant to residents

Zapata County will be donating disinfecting solution to its residents.

Starting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8th and Thursday, April 9th, residents will be able get one gallon of the solution.

All residents must remain in their vehicle and must bring a clean and disinfected one gallon container with a cap.

Distribution sites are designated by precinct and a utility bill is required to show proof of residency.

Officials are telling residents it’s a first come, first serve and while supplies last.

The chlorine disinfect solution will be free of charge.

The pick up locations are as followed:

April 8th

Pct. 1: Nutrition Center, 604 Delmar, St.

Pct. 2: Zapata County Pavilion, 405 E. 23 Ave.

Pct. 3: Zapata Community Center, 605 N. US Hwy 83

Pct. 4: Commissioner Garza’s Office, 301 E. 17th Ave.

April 9th

Pct. 1: Lopeno Community Center

Pct. 1: Falcon Community Center

Pct. 2: San Ygnacio Henry Martinez Community Center