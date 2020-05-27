Zapata post office temporarily suspended

The post office in the city of Zapata temporarily suspends their operations.



Due to Monday's severe weather that caused several damages around the town, one of the buildings affected was the post office.

The department issued an advisory letting customers know that they still have access to their P.O. boxes, and that left notice and hold mail will be available for pick up in the onsite mobile retail unit.

However, retail operations have been moved to the post office in San Ygnacio.