Zapata prison not accepting inmate transfers during outbreak

Zapata County Commissioners are doing what they can to make sure the COVID-19 virus doesn't make it to their community.

Monday morning, commissioners voted to stop accepting prisoners from outside entities.

The decision includes federal prisoners and those that are transferred from Webb County.

The concern from commissioners is that any of those prisoners could be sick with COVID-19 or be a carrier of the disease.

Their hope is to keep their current jail population from possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

The decision is temporary until the danger associated with COVID-19 is over.