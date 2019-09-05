Zapata resident fears border wall will be forced on property

Recently it was announced that President Trump was moving forward with his plans to build a wall along the southern border.

The U.S. Defense Secretary announced 3.6 billion dollars in funding going to 52 miles of the wall from the Columbia Bridge and going north along the Rio Grande.

With the news of a border wall coming to our area, residents living in Zapata County fear a barrier will be forced upon their property.

Elsa Hull, a landowner from San Ignacio fears she is being cornered against the wall.

Her home sits on a three-acre land just along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

On Wednesday, Elsa stood outside Congressman Henry Cuellar’s Office holding a sign saying “52 miles of wall in Laredo Sector”.

Elsa says, they intend to build 127 miles of the wall all the way through Webb County and, right through Falcon Lake in Zapata.

She says a physical wall would be catastrophic not only for her, but for the whole ecosystem and the wildlife that migrates back and forth between both countries.

When it comes to her home, she says a wall on either side of her property would create problems for her, especially during an emergency situation.

Elsa says the president has admitted it’s not the best solution to these issues; however his supporters want the wall that he promised and he is going to try to deliver before the 2020 election.

Congressman Cuellar shares Elsa’s opinion on the president’s move and says there is a better way to use those dollars.

Elsa says she can’t imagine losing her home where her family was raised.

Elsa also pointed out that the use of technology such as sensors and access roads would be better suited for the area.