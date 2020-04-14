Zapata residents speak out against boat ramp closures

Zapata County residents came to speak against one of the mandates in the emergency order during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.



Many came to speak at the podium all wearing their face masks, asking commissioners to allow them to re-open their private boat ramps which were closed to prevent gatherings.

These residents say they use their ramp to fish, and most live off of that.



In the end, commissioners extended the emergency order for another two weeks, but public and private boat ramps will remain closed.

Currently there are 3 cases confirmed of COVID-19 in Zapata County, but they are waiting on results of the 9 remaining tests.



They will also receive 30 test kits from the City of Laredo and another batch from Gateway Community Health Center.

Currently the county is waiting on surgical masks they purchased with other counties, including Webb, to arrive.



This is in addition to the already 2,000 protective masks they purchased a few weeks ago for their county employees and the Sheriff's Department.