In light of last week's storm, help is on the way for some Zapata residents.

U.S.D.A. representatives will be on site at the Zapata County courthouse at the county judge's office 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.



They will be offering assistance with grants and low interest government loans for those individuals that had damages due to the storm.



For more information please call 956-765-9920.