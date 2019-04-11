Zaragoza leaving Mexican Consul in Laredo

After four years as the Consul of Mexico in Laredo, Carolina Zaragoza Flores is leaving the position.

She has been assigned to a new position, as the director of consular services in Mexico City.

In May, Zaragoza would have fulfilled four years as the Mexican Consul in Laredo.

During her tenure, she implemented programs that attracted more people to the consulate.

Zaragoza will be leaving Laredo in the next few weeks.

Juan Carlos Mendoza Sanchez will be the new Consul of Mexico in Laredo.