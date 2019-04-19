Zoo animals celebrate Easter

Zoo animals in London kicked off their Easter celebrations as zookeepers fed them some egg-stra special treats.

As part of the Easter festivities, ZSL Zoo’s four ring-tailed coatis scavenged around their forest den in search of brightly colored eggs stuffed with tasty crickets.

The zoo’s resident colony of Humboldt penguins also feasted on a fishy breakfast while their troop of black-capped squirrel monkeys woke up to their very own mache eggs.

Zookeepers say the bright colors of the eggs help to capture the animals attention and everyone deserves an Easter treat.