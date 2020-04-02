Zoo in Belgium takes photos of orangutans playing with otters

It's time for your daily dose of cute, actually, this one's so adorable it might last you the rest of the week.

A zoo in Belgium shared photos of a family of orangutans playing with their otter neighbors.

The blossoming friendship between the two species is part of a program to support the primates'' well-being while in captivity.

Orangutans share 97 percent of their DNA with humans and therefore have a lot in common with us.

According to the zoo's spokesman, they always need to be occupied emotionally and physically.

So the zoo lets the family of Asian small-clawed otters live in the river that runs through the orangutan family's enclosure.