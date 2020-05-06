Zoo names baby penguins after British health icons

An English zoo is using baby namesakes to pay tribute to health workers and British health icons.

Five penguins hatched at the Chester Zoo have become living symbols of the country's battle against COVID-19.

The idea was to salute those on the British healthcare frontlines.

The five Humboldt Penguins hatched between March 26th and April 14th.

In the first three weeks chicks are expected to more than triple in size.

They were named Florence, after legendary nurse Thomas, paying homage to St. Thomas' Hospital, Bevan, after Aneurin Bevan, founder of the National Health Service Arrowe, after Arrowe Park Hospital and countess, named after the zoo's local hospital the countess of Chester Hospital.