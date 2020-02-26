Local parishioners shed light on Ash Wednesday

Christians around the world today celebrated Ash Wednesday.

Often called the Day of Ashes, it marks the start of the Lenten season, a 40-day period that represents Christ's time of temptation.

Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year to focus on Christ's life, ministry, sacrifice, and resurrection.

We caught up with parishioners at a local senior center who say the Lenten season is not about giving up things you like, like sweets or sodas, but about doing something more.

"It's really about doing something for someone else," said Joe Baron of Catholic Charities. "It's to commit yourself to help somebody else in need, it's to go to mass more, pray more for others. It's to do a little bit more than what you would do, but it's to serve someone else."

Along with doing a bit more, another tradition recognized during the Lenten season is not consuming meat on Fridays.