New policy sends asylum seekers to third world country

A new policy by the Trump Administration sparks outrage among immigration advocates and lawyers.

The plan is to allegedly deport Mexican nationals, including families who come to the United States southern border seeking asylum, to Guatemala.

Just last summer, court proceedings began at the migrant tent processing facility in Laredo for hundreds of migrants.

However, according to documents obtained by Buzzfeed News, the program was signed in July of 2019 and implemented back in November.

The idea is to have certain asylum seekers get their protections in Guatemala, instead of the United States.

According to local immigration attorney Stephanie Nguyen, Mexican citizens who seek asylum cannot be taken back by their governments because they declared fear of living in their home country.

The United States and Guatemala went into an agreement to have Mexican nationals, which now include family units that are seeking asylum protections, to have them seek protection in Guatemala instead.

Although the policy was signed in July, Nguyen says those who were seeking protections had no idea about this new policy, and that Guatemala is not a safe third world country.

"I have a lot of people from Guatemala that are fleeing Guatemala, and they don't have the infrastructure,” said Nguyen. “As much as Mexico, they don't have the infrastructure for the Mexican protocol, you know the ‘Remain in Mexico.’ I'm assuming Guatemala is worse than Mexico in that regard."

Nguyen adds Guatemala does have a lot of gang related violence and there is not enough protection from their government which is one of the reasons people are fleeing from that country.

The “Remain in Mexico” program is still in effect, however this new policy now allows those seeking asylum from Mexico and Central America to be sent to Guatemala for protection.

According to Buzzfeed as of late December, 43 asylum-seekers from El Salvador and Honduras have been deported to Guatemala under the agreement.

The plan was initially limited to adult asylum-seekers but was expanded to families on December 10th.