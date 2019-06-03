Ben and Jerry's working on CBD infused ice cream

The latest food trend may be coming to Ben and Jerry's CBD-infused ice cream.

The ice cream chain says it's committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to consumers if it becomes legalized at the federal level.

Currently, the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages; however, Ben and Jerry's says it can't wait to add the CBD compound to some of its pints soon.

On Friday, the FDA held its first public hearing on the booming industry to collect information.

No decisions are expected for quite some time.