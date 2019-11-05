Investigators find no remains searching for missing infant

Investigators end the search for the body of an infant in northeastern Texas.

There appear to be no signs of remains of the 5-week-old baby behind an apartment complex in Texarkana.

Investigators say the baby's mother told them she buried the infant there sometime in late 2013.

The woman is in custody more than 300 miles away in Temple, Texas.

She's facing charges in connection with the deaths of two other children.

Police in Temple say the bodies of those two children, and their surviving siblings were found inside a home with no electricity or running water back in September.