Local elementary students are donated bikes for Christmas

Christmas came early for some children at one Laredo school district.

The 2nd annual Knights on Bikes took place Monday morning at Freedom Elementary.

Over 40 kids were given bikes courtesy of the members of the Knights of Columbus.

Proceeds for the bikes came from a raffle they held earlier in the year, and with less than two weeks until Christmas, the gifts brought some big smiles from the children.

“When I saw the bicycle, I was so excited and nervous!” said a student.

“The kids’ reaction is the best because some of these kids would not have received any gifts, so that's what we are trying to do, bring a little cheer to the kids in need and for them to have a Merry Christmas,” said Andy Donovan from Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus almost doubled the amount of bikes given last year and hope to do even better next year.