City Hall meeting discusses water advisory issue

Several citizens concerned with the water boil notice headed over to City Hall, where a special meeting focused on the advisory that has been actively affecting a big part of the city for four days.

While some residents in the community are worried that the advisory is behind recent illnesses among family members, the city and the TCEQ are reassuring the public that no bacteria has been found anywhere in the city during the entire water boil notice.

Ana Garcia was one of many residents who attended today's special city council meeting in order to learn more about the water boil notice. According to her, a relative became ill from drinking tap water.

"They were CT scans, they took samples, and they were able to diagnose her with E.coli,” Garcia said.

However, the City says there have been tests looking for any bacteria in the water.

"We've submitted samples for bacteria and chlorine to the state up to September 24th, yesterday and today, we submitted the rest of it. There's no bacteria,” the State’s Commission on Environmental Quality confirms.

The state's commission on environmental quality confirms the city's statement.

"What we have found for this incident is only low levels of chlorine. Our bacteriological samples for this incident have been negative, or free of coliform bacteria," said Jaime Garza, Regional Director of TECQ Harlingen and Laredo.

Garza says the process to bring those chlorine levels up are already being worked on by the City of Laredo.

"Right now they're going through a transitional period of treating the system to correct this issue."

During the meeting, the City of Laredo mentioned the water boil advisory may be lifted within the coming days, but TCEQ will have to approve first.

"Show that they have adequate pressure, adequate chlorine residuals, and bacteriological samples come back negative or free of any coliform bacteria then the water notice can be lifted," Garza said.

The city is hoping to have the advisory cleared by Sunday.

Also during the meeting, City Management is recommending an independent audit and investigation into the low chlorine levels in the water.