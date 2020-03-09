Police arrest two in drug bust

The Laredo Police Department continues their efforts in ridding the streets of drugs through busts.

Their latest bust happened this past Friday when the narcotics division issued a search warrant at a home on the 2200 block of Willow Street.

According to police, they found cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and Xanax pills.

Arrested in this case were 30-year-old Pedro Rodriguez who was charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Also, 30-year-old Elizabeth Abrego was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.