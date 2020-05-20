Sunny with a chance

While most of the country is dealing with lovely spring-like conditions, the State of Texas is getting ready for summer.

On Wednesday we will start out warm and humid in the 70s and see a high of 100 degrees.

As we head into the evening, we could see a slight shower pop up.

This same type of weather pattern will continue into Thursdasy and on Friday we drop just a little bit to a high of 97 degrees but it's not much.

As we prepare for Memorial Day weekend, we could see a high of 95 on Saturday and a high of 92 on Sunday.

Now our chances of rain are expected to increase on Sunday and Monday to about 40 to 50 percent.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s which is a sigh of relief when dealing with triple-digit temperatures.

Our chances of rain will carry on into Tuesday, where we hope to drop to the upper 80s.

Now we are a couple of weeks away from June and a month away from the official start of summer.

Brace yourself for another hot and humid summer!