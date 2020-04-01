County Commissioner speaks out about family members affected by COVID

A county employee speaks about how the coronavirus has affected his family.

KGNS spoke to Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez about the deaths they have experienced in their family due to the virus.

He says it has been a tough few days for the Quintana family, as they learned that two members of their family passed due to COVID-19.

"I have some family members that are grieving right now. We are all grieving at the moment. It's a tough situation, this is something first time ever to hit Laredo and Webb County and I just want to remind the public that it's here, it's happening and we have to be careful. We have to make sure we are following the orders that are being put out by City and County. This is not, don't take anything lightly, we need to protect ourselves."

He is asking the community to please follow the social distancing guidelines, and that this virus has no age limit.

Commissioner Gonzalez is also thanking the community for all their prayers.