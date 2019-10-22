Several subjects apprehended by Border Patrol

Seven individuals are apprehended by Border Patrol after searching a home in the downtown area.

At around 9:30 this morning, there was an increased amount of Border Patrol presence at El Azteca Neighborhood near Zaragoza and San Eugenio.

According to Border Patrol, agents were working along the river and noticed suspicious activity at a house located at the 100 block of Zaragoza.

After receiving consent to search the premises, agents found seven people that were being held inside the home.

So far Border Patrol detained seven people; however, the investigation remains ongoing.