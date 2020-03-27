TAMIU implements virtual classes for remainder of semester

TAMIU has released a statement regarding the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester taking place through their virtual classes:

"As you’re well aware, our world today is much changed by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Texas A&M International University has moved to its Virtual Classroom with students logging in beginning this Monday, March 30 to complete the remaining four weeks of this semester.

TAMIU’s higher education mission moves forward as an essential service authorized by the Governor of Texas. While offices are operating remotely and with reduced staffing, the University’s essential services to students, faculty and staff continue.

The campus is, however, closed to the general public. For students, faculty, staff or others having legitimate reasons to be on campus, it is always advised that offices be contacted in advance. Some will have essential staffing only, and others may be closed.

Our services remain available to you, but are also impacted by remote operation. To that end, please know that we will still try to do our very best to assist you in any way possible. To better coordinate our service to you, we urge you to use our dedicated email, prmis@tamiu.edu to share your needs. You can also DM us on our social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/txamiu/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/txamiu/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/txamiu

In this way, we can better marshal our resources to assist you as rapidly as possible.

Our dedicated COVID-19 website is updated daily and will house all news and information relevant to our continuing response to the pandemic.

In closing, we want to thank you for your partnership and we know that you too are struggling to keep family and friends safe while honoring your profession. We truly believe that our path forward can only be secured if we work together.

Please be safe and well. We look forward to the day when we can all be together again."