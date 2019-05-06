Webb County officials learn how to respond to overdose calls

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is working to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The department has been training its own on how to respond to overdose calls in the event of an emergency.

This past week, the sheriff's office and others underwent a training on how to properly use naloxone hydrochloride, also known as "Narcan," which is an opioid overdose combatant.

The department received more than 2,000 Narcan units with help from a grant from the UT Health Science Center out of San Antonio.

The training showed officers how to properly use Narcan when a person is experiencing overdose symptoms.

The Laredo fire department was also on site to help train the deputies.

Other law enforcement agencies that benefited from the grant were the Laredo Police Department, the Webb County Volunteer Fire Department, Webb County Constable Precinct Three and the Webb County Attorney's Office.