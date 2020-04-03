All Webb County residents required to wear face masks

Webb County residents are required to wear a face cover or face a penalty.

On Friday, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina announced that every city within the county is requiring their residents to wear a face cover when out and entering public facilities.

The order is effective as of Saturday at midnight.

Unlike the City of Laredo, a curfew will not be in place for other county cities/ towns.

“The reason why I am doing that is basically because of the highways and going in and out. It’s going to be more of our law enforcement having to chase than going into it,” Tijerina said.

However on Tuesday, April 7th, Tijerina says 25,000 gallons of a disinfecting solution will be given to residents so they can disinfect their homes for free.

Each commissioner will have a site where people can take up to 5 gallons per household.

Tijerina says 4,000 gallons will be given to Zapata County.