Four block project seeks to beautify and drive sales

More questions are being raised after the City announced they are considering a new development project in that four block area leading to International Bridge 2.

KGNS had the chance to talk to councilmember Roberto Balli about the project, specifically how this affects other plans council had to beautify and erect sculptures in the area.

City Officials were approached by a Mexican investment group who are interested in the four blocks to develop a shopping complex complete with hotel, movie theater, and anchored by the Mexican Consulate's office.

Balli says that while the City has not committed anything toward the project, he feels it could have multiple benefits, such as driving more sales and beautifying the area.

Balli adds that if the project doesn't happen the City will go back to the original beautification plan along with the proposed sculptures.

In 2015, Tex-Dot donated the four blocks to the City with no strings attached with the intention that the City would do something to beautify the area.