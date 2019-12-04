29-6A All-district selections (Defense)

Jonathan Hernandez (United South, Sr.) was selected as the Defensive MVP of the district.
Defensive Newcomer: Devin Ethridge (Alex., So.)
Most Outstanding Linebacker: Marco Torres (Alex., Jr.)
Most Outstanding interior lineman(s): Jorge Garcia (U. South, Sr.) & Juan Gonzalez (United, Sr.)
Most Outstanding Defensive End: Uriah Lupe (United, Sr.)
Most Outstanding Secondary: Zion Martinez (U. South, Sr.)
1st Team Inside Linebackers:
Hector Benavides (United, Sr.)*unanimous
Marcos Saldivar (Alexander, Sr.)
Jacob Salinas (Eagle Pass, Sr.)
Alex Castro (Nixon, Sr.)
2nd Team:
Oscar Gomez (United, Sr.)
Andrew Guerra (Alex., So.)
Andrew Garza (Del Rio, Jr.)
Cristian Ramos (LBJ, Sr.)
1st Team Outside Linebackers:
Jose Samaniego (Eagle Pass, Sr.)*unanimous
Israel Rodriguez (U. South, Sr.)
Danny Gonzalez (United, Jr.)
2nd Team:
Gustavo Lara (U. South, Jr.)
Alex Salazar (United, So.)
Alejandro De Luna (Del Rio, Jr.)
1st Team Tackle:
Brandon Robles (U. South, Jr.)
Robert Carrillo (United, Jr.)
Alex Gonzalez (Alexander, Jr.)
Andres Conde (Eagle Pass, Sr.)
2nd Team:
Renato Pedraza (U. South, Jr.)
Jesse Santos (United, Sr.)
Raymundo Sotelo (Alexander, Sr.)
Tommy Cantu (Eagle Pass, Jr.)
Rolando Galvez (LBJ, Sr.)
1st Team Defensive Ends:
Luis Alvarado (Alex. Sr.)*unanimous
Charlie Schuessler (Eagle Pass, Jr.)*unanimous
William Noble (U. South, Sr.)
2nd Team:
Alfonso Ferreryo (U. South, Jr.)
Derek Ramos (United, Jr.)
Angel Jauregui (Alexander, Jr.)
Edwin Gonzalez (Nixon, Sr.)
1st Team Corners:
Gael Sanchez (U. South, Jr.)*unanimous
Tristan Vela (United, Jr.)*unanimous
David Lopez (Eagle Pass, Sr.)
2nd Team:
Cesar Moncivias (U. South, Sr.)
Luis Gonzalez (United, Sr.)
Seven Maszatics (Alex. Sr.)
Jacob Ruiz (Eagle Pass, Jr.)
Ricky Navarro (Nixon, Jr.)
1st Team Safeties:
Jorge Rodriguez (U. South, Jr.)*unanimous
Jack Sanchez (United, Sr.)*unanimous
Nomar Garcia (Alex., Sr.)
2nd Team:
Matthew Soto (U. South, Sr.)
Diego Gomez (United, Sr.)
Kristian Barcena (Eagle Pass, Sr.)