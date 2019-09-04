Elliott Inks Record Breaking Extension

After months of back and forth, the Cowboys have their running back under the fold once again as Ezekiel Elliot signs a contract extension this morning and when asked if being the highest paid running back was important he responded “yes because I think I’m the best.”

Wednesday morning saw Ezekiel Elliott put pen to paper signing a six year contract extension worth 90 million dollars that in theory keeps him with a star on his helmet through the 2026 season.

"I was definitely very anxious because I wanted to be here for the start of the season and I'm happy it got done when it did and I'm glad I was able to get back and to start the season with them." (Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB)

Elliott has led the league in rushing two of his three seasons in the NFL and while he is unquestionably very talented on the field, he held out all of training camp leaving his teammates in limbo but he says it was them that he leaned on through this rough stretch.

"What helped me get through it was the support of the guys in this building and I just communicated with them every day and they let me know they were supporting me and that meant a lot." (Elliott)

While he was a no show in Oxnard, don't think for one second that Zeke hasn't been working out on his own ... Even if he was doing it in Cabo San Lucas.

"Just a lot of metabolic work like game simulation, I was like simulate running a play, getting back to the huddle and trying to simulate training camp as best as I could." (Elliott)

It's still not known if the running back will play Sunday against the New York Giants these two division rivals will be in the late afternoon slot of games this Sunday as the NFL season kicks off.

