Hernandez Tabbed Unanimous Choice; 29-6A Baseball Awards

MVP- Rey Rey Mendoza (EP)
Newcomer- Matthew Mendez (DR)
Coach- Dante Madrigal (South)
1ST TEAM ALL DISTRICT:
P- Paco Hernandez (Alex), Hector Alva (South), Greg Campos (South), Oscar Cuello (United)
C- AB Buentello (Nixon)
1B- Erik Ruiz (South), TC Chavez (Alex)
2B- Marco Villanueva (Alex), Jacob Ruiz (EP)
SS- Bernard Pedraza (South)
3B- Guillermo Sauceda (United)
OF- Anthony Maldonado (DR), Gerardo Villarreal (South), Nomar Garcia (Alex), Hector Montoya (EP), Angel Apac (LBJ)
DH- Joey Gamez (Nixon)
UTIL- Sergio Reyes (Nixon)
ALL DISTRICT 2ND TEAM:
P- TJ Rogerio (Nixon), Joseph Chavana (Alex), Sergio Lopez (EP), Rolando Riza (EP), Adrian Castillo (United)
C- Hector Alva (South), Erik Garcia (United)
1B- Braulio Rodriguez (EP)
2B- Devin Benavides (South)
SS- Joel Hinojosa (Alex), Derick Christman (United), TJ Rogerio (Nixon)
3B- Sergio Galvan (Alex)
OF- Jonathan Hernandez (South), Alan Ferreryro (Alex), Paco Hernandez (Alex), Edward Mendoza (EP), Julio Tobada (United)
HONORABLE MENTION:
P- Guy Creamer (DR)
C- Gabriel Martinez (Alex)
1B- Emiliano Dominguez (Nixon)
2B- Raul Esquivel (United), Sergio Reyes (Nixon)
SS- Isaaco Gonzalez (EP), Allen Hernandez (DR)
3B- Greg Campos (South)
OF- Victory Perry (EP), Manny Navarro (South)
ALL ACADEMIC TEAM:
Alexander- Jesus Montalvo, Joel Hinojosa
Nixon- Caleb Muñiz, Oliver Acuña, Mike Molina, Ari Gonzalez, Antonio Buentello
United- Raul Esquivel, Alexis Bautista, Jose Castillo, Alan Villarreal
United South- Bryan Mixumi, Benardo Pedraza, Gerardo Villarreal