'Horns Knocking on Door of History

And then there was one, United is the last Laredo area team left standing as we get ready for the 3rd round of the playoffs, but the journey here hasn't been an easy one for the Longhorns and they might just have a late season loss to thank for their playoff success.

The old adage goes, if you're still on the practice field come the week of Thanksgiving, then things have gone right for you in high school football and that's just where the Longhorns find themselves.

"Coaches stressed this enough in the offseason going into the first game until now and it came down to hard work and it's a blessing to be out here." (Wayo Huerta, United QB)

"We've always talked about 'oh I wish we didn't have class and we could just worry about football' and right now this week that's exactly what's happening. We're just having fun soaking it in because not every week is guaranteed." (Hector Benavides, United LB)

Just a few weeks ago the Longhorns were riding high on a seven game winning streak, clicking on all cylinders. That is until United South jumped up and took down their district foes. While that loss could have sent the ‘Horns spiraling downward, the guys in orange say it might have helped them in the long run.

"We had a confidence that I think dragged us down in the long run of the game, that South game put us back down into our place that no matter what we've done, we haven't finished what we came to do." (Jack Sanchez, United Safety)

"I think it brought us down to earth. I think we were on a winning high and it just showed us that everyone is human and anyone can be beat." (Tristan Vela, United CB)

"It really got our minds straight on a bigger goal in mind, one that no ones ever done before and now we're right on track for that." (Ricky Chapa, United WR)

They would use that refocused spirit to take down Alexander the following week and then in the bi-district round would get all they could handle from Mission before finally coming up with the victory in overtime.

"It was just an amazing feeling winning that game and just wow, I have no words, I'm speechless." (Huerta)

"It's like we found new life, these last two games in the playoffs especially, we snuck away with one in Mission and then San Benito we just took it to them and right now I think you're right we're playing our best football." (Chapa)

Now they get ready for their biggest test of the season in the form of Judson on Friday night and the ‘Horns are ready to try and make some history.

"Everything that's happened so far with this football program has led us to here and I think there's a reason why we are here and the only team left in the 3rd round." (Sanchez)

"We're just doing it for our boy in the skies and everyone knows we've given ourselves a chance to reach our goals and now it's presented in front of us, now we just have to go do our part." (Benavides)

