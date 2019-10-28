The junior had a turning point play, in which he returned a kick-off for a touchdown, 97 yards, in their week eight win vs. Alice. Add four tackles, an interception..returned it 18 yards, and one pass breakup.
Gael Sanchez, a junior out of U. South, is the KGNS Wk. 8 POW
By Luis Barrio |
Posted: Mon 7:14 PM, Oct 28, 2019
