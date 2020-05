Laredo College to Discuss Future of Athletics

"It changed my life by being the first in my family to go to college." (Karina Moreno)

NOW OTHER ATHLETES IN THE GATEWAY CITY AND SOUTH TEXAS MIGHT NOT GET THE SAME CHANCE AS MORENO. THE LC BOARD OF TRUSTEES ARE SET TO VOTE ON WHETHER OR NOT TO SUSPEND ATHLETICS FOR ONE YEAR CITING A CONCERN FOR THE SAFTEY OF THEIR STUDENT ATHLETES. THIS OBVIOUSLY HAS A LOT OF PLAYERS CONCERNED THAT SPORTS WILL NEVER RETURN TO THE SCHOOL ... ESPECIALLY FORMER ONES THAT BENEFITED FROM THEIR TWO YEARS ON THE CAMPUS ... AND HELPED BOTH MOVE ON TO FOUR YEAR SCHOOLS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE SPORTS.

"I think it was the best and was a decision that took me on the path that I am right now and I would do it again if I were to have that choice again." (Angel Garcia)

"Because LC allowed me to show my ability and just did my best, I was able to play more. Playing at LC gave me an opportunity to play at a University, at a D2 level, which I never thought I was going to go that far." (Moreno)

FOR OTHERS THOSE TWO YEARS ARE ABOUT FINDING THAT GROWTH ON THE FIELD ... IN THE CLASSROOM OR EVEN BOTH.

"LC does incredible things for kids locally. A lot of kids whether it's going to be difficult for them to play out of town, financially, academically or even athletically, some kids need these two years to grow and I'm one of them. I needed the two years to grow academically, athletically in all aspects."(Ali Sanchez)

AND FOR MANY YOUNG ATHLETES IT MIGHT BE JUST WHAT KEEPS THEM COMING BACK TO SCHOOL.

"It's giving an opportunity to kids that normally wouldn't have gone to school but because of sports, that's their motivation, their drive. 'Ok if I want to play, I gotta do good in school." (Sanchez)

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED ALL ASPECTS OF OUR LIVES, INCLUDING SPORTS. HENCE, THE LAREDO COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES WILL CONSIDER THE SUSPENSION OF ATHLETIC PROGRAMS FOR ONE YEAR AT ITS UPCOMING BOARD MEETING. ALTHOUGH OUR DESIRE IS TO CONTINUE PROVIDING EDUCATIONAL AND ATHLETIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR OUR STUDENTS, LAREDO COLLEGE MUST CONSIDER ALL OPTIONS TO ENSURE THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EVERYONE INVOLVED. OUR TRUSTEES ARE APPROACHING THIS SITUATION WITH THE UTMOST RESPECT AND CONSIDERATION FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED. PRESERVING THE PHYSICAL INTEGRITY OF OUR LAREDO COLLEGE STUDENT-ATHLETES AND STAFF IS OUR CHIEF PRIORITY.

TOMORROW'S MEETING IS SET FOR NOON FROM THE FORT MCINTOSH CAMPUS AND WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.