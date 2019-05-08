Laredo Ladies Making Historic Runs at State

Five Laredo ladies competing in three different events with two Laredo records being knocked down including the first girls relay team to ever make it to state. The Alexander 4x100 team did that finishing 2nd at regionals.

"Our season in the 4x100 was full of a lot of accomplishments, so I feel like it was just another chapter in our story and hopefully we can keep growing from there." (Avery Puig)

"We're here, we're in this moment so now we need to work hard and see the end result on Saturday. But when people tell us about it, we're like 'Oh yea we are and we did do that,' now we just have to perform at state." (Krysta Villarreal)

One member of that relay team will be pulling double duty as Cynthia Emeremnu will also run in the 100 meter dash. She made it to state last year in her own words as a miracle, but this season it was different.

"I've trained so hard this season, I know what I can do, what I can do in the future and what I can do is perform my best ever at state and that's my goal." (Cynthia Emeremnu)

As I said there will be two Laredo records being broken, the other is the first Laredo athlete to make state at two different classifications. Alexa Rodriguez made it at the 5A level in both the mile and two mile in 2018, now she's back in both events this year at the 6A level.

"It's mindblowing to me because there's a lot of people that had some doubts and I just proved to myself that I could do more and that's what I want to do in life." (Alexa Rodriguez)

Rodriguez had a chance to medal last year in the 3200 meters but lost her shoe in the race and with it about 15 seconds off her time. She's hoping for a little redemption this time around.

"I felt like I had a lot more in that race and hopefully this time I don't lose my shoe and I can excel and hopefully maybe I can place." (Rodriguez)

Whether it's placing in the top three or just giving it their all this weekend, these ladies are excited to be taking the track and representing Laredo.

"We're hoping to continue our streak of breaking our records and hopefully breaking into a 46 but at this point just making it to state is such a great accomplishment that I know my family and teammates are very proud of." (Alysse Benavides)

