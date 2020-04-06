Local Coaches React to Spring Ruling

HELLO EVERYONE ON THIS FRIDAY NIGHT ... IN SPORTS A MAJOR DECISION COMING DOWN FROM THE NCAA THIS WEEK THAT WILL IMPACT SPRING ATHLETES NOT ONLY NEXT YEAR BUT MAYBE FOR MANY YEARS TO COME.

ONE OF THE BIG SIDE EFFECTS OF THE COVID 19 CRISIS IN THE SPORTS WORLD WAS SHUTTING DOWN ALL COLLEGE SPORTS ALMOST OVER NIGHT.

"It's hit us quickly and it's very confusing from one day planning to board a flight to the seasons over." (Rudy Gonzalez, TAMIU Golf)

"The hardest part for us, like I said, is we sent them home for the weekend and our season got cancelled and we haven't seen them as a group since." (Kristi Lansford, LC Softball)

THIS WEEK THE NCAA JOINED THE OTHER COLLEGE SPORTS INSTITUTIONS BY ALLOWING ALL SPRING ATHLETES TO GAIN AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILTY AFTER THEIR SEASONS WERE CUT SHORT. THIS BASICALLY ACTS AS A FROZEN YEAR MEANING SENIORS REMAIN SENIORS ... JUNIORS REMAIN JUNIORS AND SO FORTH.

"It's always nice when you have seniors and you talk to the underclassmen and they know those girls have been through the wars and they have three years of experience, now they have close to four years of experience." (Scott Libby, TAMIU Softball)

THAT WORKS AT THE JUNIOR COLLEGE LEVEL AS WELL WHERE SOPHOMORES WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO RETURN.

"They want to come back, they have some unfinished business." (Lansford)

ALL THREE OF THE COACHES WE TALKED TO SAID THEY THOUGHT THIS WOULD BE A GOOD THING AND COULD REALLY HELP OUT THEIR PROGRAMS.

"I've got a really good freshman coming in from Austin Westlake who signed with us in the fall and we have one of the best players in the country in Parker Holekamp who is going to enroll for his Masters and come back to Laredo for one more year." (Gonzalez)

BUT THERE IS A CHANCE THOSE SENIORS AT TAMIU AND SOPHOMORES AT LC WANT TO MOVE ON AND THAT DECISION DOESN'T COME EASY AFTER AN ABORTED SEASON ... LIKE FOR THE PALOMOINOS STAR PITCHER ANNA MCFARLAND

"She had a question and called and I think that's the moment that it hit me personally and I heard her voice and I had to take a minute." (Lansford)

WHILE OTHERS ARE WONDERING WHAT HAPPENS TO THOSE HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS THAT WILL BE ENTERING THE MIX AS WELL ... SOME STILL LOOKING FOR PLACES TO PLAY.

"One video we received out of the Valley got a video from her and she looked good, offered her and she accepted right away, so things can still get done." (Libby)

WHILE ONE BIG LOOSE END REMAINING IN 2020 IS OF COURSE ACADEMICS AS SCHOOLS HAVE GONE TO ONLINE LEARNING AND THAT'S A CONCERN FOR EVERY COACH ESPECIALLY FOR ONE WITH AS MANY INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS AS THE TAMIU GOLF TEAM HAS.

"We have to close out the academic aspect of this and make sure that every body keeps their academic eligibility that’s priority number one." (Gonzalez)

AND ONE THING EACH OF THE COACHES AGREE ON IS THERE ARE STILL MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS AND THE REPURCUSSIONS OF THIS WILL BE FELT AT THE COLLEGIATE LEVELS FOR SOME TIME.

"Our institutions are going to change, programs are going to change, what we say right now might not be true in the summer and we are going to accommodate everything we can." (Gonzalez)

"There is a ripple effect that is going to be felt long after this year is complete." (Libby)

"It’s difficult for everybody and we're just going to have to hang in there and do the best we can." (Lansford)