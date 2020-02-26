Longhorns Continue to Use Doubts as Fuel

For the 2nd year in a row the United girls are off to the regional tournament, but many didn't think this year’s team had this in them and that doubt helped to fuel the lady Longhorns.

"Haters gonna hate, you just gotta prove them wrong." (Anakaren Cantu, United SF)

That seems to have been the rallying cry for this year’s Longhorn team as they have continually proved their doubters wrong. Coming off a season where they finally made school history advancing to the Sweet 16, they'd lose a good chunk of that core to graduation, leaving many to wonder just how good this year’s edition of the Longhorns would be.

"There was quite a few doubters but that's what kept us going, kept our energy levels up. We're always working hard, have good chemistry, we're really dedicated and we just proved everyone wrong." (Diana Serna, United SF)

That's not how the season started though as United struggled some early on not only trying to figure out new roles but facing top notch opponents at the same time.

"It helped us gain experience for what is to come and we got stronger because of it. We made mistakes, we learned from them and we got stronger." (Cantu)

"Early on we struggled and they kept coming to practice and working hard and being together and eventually figuring out what we wanted out of them and they've put it together and made it work." (Frank Gonzalez, Head Coach)

For the 2nd year in a row they find themselves as one of the final 16 teams in play at the state’s highest classification and draw the same Judson Rockets they've already faced two times this season and fell to in this same round last year.

"A lot of these girls went through it last year, they can help out the younger ones who haven't been there. We've seen Judson, I mean this is our 6th time in the 2nd year, so we know what they do, they know what we do, we just got to get better at what we do." (Gonzalez)

Now the lady Longhorns are hoping lessons learned 12 months ago help them out on Friday.

"It makes us feel relieved to know what's coming, and we feel more comfortable and know what to do now." (Serna)

"It would be amazing to make history again, it would be amazing to continue pushing forward and be stronger and overall just playing with my teammates." (Cantu)

