Longhorns Rolling to Sweet 16

The last time United made it to the regional tournament, this years senior class were just freshmen, but that will all change tomorrow when the Longhorns take the court for the Sweet 16.

United enters Friday’s regional tournament maybe playing the best basketball of the season and that's saying something after the team only dropped one game in district play but they've hit another gear winning their three playoff match ups by an average of almost 20 points a game.

"I enjoy watching it as a coach but I even become a spectator because it's fun to watch the boys execute, defend and follow the game plan." (Archie Ramos, Head Coach)

A big part of that has been their depth where United gets contributions from a number of guys Not allowing defenses to key too much on any one players

"Playoffs are tough and a grind and it wears on you, so we've been going 9 or 10 kids deep and a lot of kids are contributing whether it's 2 or 3 minutes but it's good minutes and it's been a lot of fun because it's been a complete team effort." (Ramos)

"You don't know what's going to happen in the playoffs and we want to be ready for every situation." (Carlos Guzman, Forward)

Another big part of their success has been the defensive intensity.

"Jumping to the ball is big to us and we try to make a big deal of jumping and denying the ball and it just comes naturally when we've been practicing so much." (Carlos Puerto, Guard)

That is going to have to be key in Friday’s match up as they take on a Judson team they already faced once this year, losing in a double overtime thriller that featured multiple buzzer beaters.

"They are very athletic, very talented, they like to attack the rim a lot and we have to try and stay in the lane and if possible take a charge or contest a shot, try to help out our guards as much as possible." (Guzman)

"That was in the beginning of the season and that was a whole different team, now we're a lot better defensively and a lot better at shooting and we're able to defend better, and just overall we're a better team." (Puerto)

"We have to play every possession like it's the end of the game and offensively we need to be patient, we need to play like a team, like we have been and we need to shoot it well." (Ramos)

And if they can do just that, the Longhorns will find themselves someplace they haven't been since 2016, the regional finals

"We haven't been there in quite a bit and it would mean a lot for this program to get back there." (Guzman)

"It's a big deal to us, hopefully we make it happen." (Puerto)

